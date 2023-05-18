PGA Live Updates | PGA Championship delayed by frost

BreakingNews
It's cold out here in western New York

PITTSFORD, N.Y. (AP) — This is what everyone feared about Oak Hill hosting the PGA Championship in May.

Baby, it's cold.

The opening round is being delayed by frost and everyone is being ordered to stay off the lawns. Fairways were covered by a thin layer of frost. Temperatures were right around freezing as dawn broke.

The good news for the PGA Championship is it won't last long. The PGA of America said the first tee time would be 1 hour, 15 minutes after the practice facilities are open. And the weather is expected to get warmer each day the rest of the week.

Shaun Micheel is to hit the opening tee shot, an honor afforded the oldest former champion in the field. He won the PGA at Oak Hill in 2003. That was his only PGA Tour win.

