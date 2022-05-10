BreakingNews
WATCH NOW: In Your Prime premieres new Speaker Series event
dayton-daily-news logo
X

PGA Tour denies releases for players in Saudi-funded event

Professional golfer Greg Norman walks through the pit area during the third practice session for the Formula One Miami Grand Prix auto race at the Miami International Autodrome, Saturday, May 7, 2022, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

caption arrowCaption
Professional golfer Greg Norman walks through the pit area during the third practice session for the Formula One Miami Grand Prix auto race at the Miami International Autodrome, Saturday, May 7, 2022, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Nation & World
By DOUG FERGUSON, Associated Press
29 minutes ago
The PGA Tour is denying releases to golfers who want to play in the first Saudi-funded tournament next month in England

The PGA Tour is denying releases to golfers who asked to play in the first of a series of Saudi-funded tournaments next month in England, a bold move by Commissioner Jay Monahan in trying to quash Greg Norman’s latest bid to start a lucrative rival league.

The first LIV Golf Invitational is scheduled for June 9-11 at Centurion Golf Club outside of London, with a 48-man field competing for a $20 million purse over 54 holes. The winner gets $4 million — to date the richest prize in golf — and last place gets $120,000.

The tour informed the players who are seeking releases late Tuesday afternoon, and then notified all players of the decision in a short memo, which was obtained by The Associated Press.

“We have notified those who have applied that their request has been declined in accordance with the PGA Tour Tournament Regulations. As such, Tour members are not authorized to participate in the Saudi Golf League’s London event under our regulations,” the memo said.

“As a membership organization, we believe this decision is in the best interest of the PGA Tour and its players.”

While the names of players who have signed up has not officially been released, Phil Mickelson said through his agent he has asked for a conflicting event release to the London event. Lee Westwood confirmed last week he asked the PGA Tour and European tour for a release.

The Daily Telegraph reported that Sergio Garcia, Martin Kaymer and Ian Poulter also were among those who sought releases.

Norman is the CEO of LIV Golf Investments, funded primarily by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund. He told Sky Sport earlier Tuesday he would have six of the top 50 players in the world at the London event and 19 of the top 100.

Now that Monahan has staked his position, it’s up to the players to decide if they still want to go and risk losing PGA Tour membership.

___

More AP golf: https://apnews.com/hub/golf and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

caption arrowCaption
FILE - Phil Mickelson hits his tee shot on the fifth hole of the South Course at Torrey Pines during the first round of the Farmers Insurance Open golf tournament Jan. 26, 2022, in San Diego. Mickelson has said he has asked for a release from the PGA Tour for the option to play in the Saudi-funded LIV Golf Invitational in England. (AP Photo/Denis Poroy, File)

Credit: Denis Poroy

FILE - Phil Mickelson hits his tee shot on the fifth hole of the South Course at Torrey Pines during the first round of the Farmers Insurance Open golf tournament Jan. 26, 2022, in San Diego. Mickelson has said he has asked for a release from the PGA Tour for the option to play in the Saudi-funded LIV Golf Invitational in England. (AP Photo/Denis Poroy, File)

Credit: Denis Poroy

caption arrowCaption
FILE - Phil Mickelson hits his tee shot on the fifth hole of the South Course at Torrey Pines during the first round of the Farmers Insurance Open golf tournament Jan. 26, 2022, in San Diego. Mickelson has said he has asked for a release from the PGA Tour for the option to play in the Saudi-funded LIV Golf Invitational in England. (AP Photo/Denis Poroy, File)

Credit: Denis Poroy

Credit: Denis Poroy

caption arrowCaption
England's Lee Westwood on the 14th green, during day one of the British Masters at The Belfry, in Sutton Coldfield, England, Thursday May 5, 2022. (Zac Goodwin/PA via AP)

Credit: Zac Goodwin

England's Lee Westwood on the 14th green, during day one of the British Masters at The Belfry, in Sutton Coldfield, England, Thursday May 5, 2022. (Zac Goodwin/PA via AP)

Credit: Zac Goodwin

caption arrowCaption
England's Lee Westwood on the 14th green, during day one of the British Masters at The Belfry, in Sutton Coldfield, England, Thursday May 5, 2022. (Zac Goodwin/PA via AP)

Credit: Zac Goodwin

Credit: Zac Goodwin

caption arrowCaption
Sergio Garcia, of Spain, hits off the 16th tee during the second round of the Wells Fargo Championship golf tournament, Friday, May 6, 2022, at TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm golf club in Potomac, Md. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

Credit: Nick Wass

Sergio Garcia, of Spain, hits off the 16th tee during the second round of the Wells Fargo Championship golf tournament, Friday, May 6, 2022, at TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm golf club in Potomac, Md. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

Credit: Nick Wass

caption arrowCaption
Sergio Garcia, of Spain, hits off the 16th tee during the second round of the Wells Fargo Championship golf tournament, Friday, May 6, 2022, at TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm golf club in Potomac, Md. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

Credit: Nick Wass

Credit: Nick Wass

In Other News
1
Canadiens win NHL draft lottery; Devils move up to No. 2
2
Pivotal Game 5s on tap for Bucks-Celtics, Warriors-Grizzlies
3
Russia pummels port of Odesa in attempt to disrupt supplies
4
Workers at a Target store in Virginia file for union vote
5
Grizzlies star Ja Morant doubtful for rest of NBA playoffs
© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, , and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top