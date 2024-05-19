Phil Foden scores 2 early goals to put Man City on course for the Premier League title

City needs to win its final game of the season to be certain of winning the title ahead of second-place Arsenal.

And if there were any nerves among the homes fans at Etihad Stadium, they were likely blown away by Foden’s brilliant goal.

Receiving a pass from Bernardo Silva, Foden side-stepped West Ham midfielder James Ward-Prowse and unleashed a left-foot shot that rocketed into the top corner.

The home crowd erupted and manager Pep Guardiola celebrated joyously on the touchline.

Foden’s opening goal was timed at 1 minute, 18 seconds.

Mohammed Kudus pulled a goal back for West Ham with a stunning overhead kick in the 42nd.

