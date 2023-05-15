Philadelphia Inquirer hit by cyberattack causing newspaper's largest disruption in decades

The attack was first detected when employees on Saturday morning found the newspaper's content-management system was not working.

The Inquirer “discovered anomalous activity on select computer systems and immediately took those systems off-line,” Hughes said.

The cyberattack has caused the largest disruption to publication of Pennsylvania’s largest news organization since a massive blizzard in January 1996, the Inquirer reported.

The cyberattack precedes a mayoral primary election scheduled for Tuesday. Hughes said the operational disruption would not affect news coverage of the election, although journalists would be unable to use the newsroom on election night.

Hughes said other Inquirer employees will not be allowed to use offices through at least Tuesday, and the company was looking into coworking arrangements for Tuesday, the Inquirer reported.

An investigation was ongoing into the extent and specific targets of the attack, and the company has contacted the FBI, Hughes said.

The FBI in Philadelphia declined to comment in response to questions from Inquirer journalists, the newspaper reported.