Philadelphia police say 9 wounded in shooting outside bar

Deputy Police Commissioner John Stanford said police could not immediately determine a reason for the shooting.

“At this point in time, it just looks like these individuals may have spotted someone they wanted to shoot at, exited the vehicle and began firing at the group of individuals that were there. We don’t have much more than that in terms of motive,” Stanford said.

There were officers in the area who heard the gunshots, Stanford told WCAU-TV.

“Our men and women are where they’re supposed to be in the sense of being out here patrolling, but we have some brazen individuals in this city that don’t care," he said. “They don’t care how many police officers are out here, and some of them don’t care in terms of how many people are out here.”