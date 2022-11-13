Philipp Lahm says it was 'mistake' to award WCup to Qatar

“Soccer isn’t a popular sport in Qatar and there’s practically no opportunity for girls to play,” said Lahm, who said he won’t be attending the 32-team competition that runs from Nov. 20 to Dec. 18.

Lahm’s comments come after widespread protests in the Bundesliga and Germany’s second division from fans who have been voicing the same concerns.

His column also comes after former FIFA president Sepp Blatter criticized the decision to award the tournament to Qatar. The 86-year-old Blatter cited a meeting between former French President Nicolas Sarkozy and then-UEFA President Michel Platini for swaying key votes.

“It’s a country that’s too small,” Blatter said of Qatar, the smallest host by size since the 1954 tournament in Switzerland. “Football and the World Cup are too big for that.”

___

AP World Cup coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/world-cup and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports