Philippine dictator son's presidential run triggers protests

Marcos was ousted in a 1986 army-backed “people power” uprising and died in exile in Hawaii three years later without admitting any wrongdoing, including accusations that he and his family amassed an estimated $5 billion to $10 billion while he was in power.

Marcos placed the Philippines under martial rule on Sept. 21, 1972, a year before his term was to expire. He padlocked Congress, ordered the arrest of political opponents and ruled by decree.

A Hawaii court found Marcos liable for human rights violations and awarded $2 billion from his estate to compensate more than 9,000 Filipinos who filed a lawsuit against him for torture, incarceration, extrajudicial killings and disappearances.

Imelda Marcos and her children were allowed to return to the Philippines in 1991, and have since made a political comeback, winning seats in Congress and powerful provincial posts and laying the ground for a return to the presidential palace and the top job they felt was stolen from them.

Marcos Jr. is the latest to join the race to succeed Duterte, who has been in the crosshairs of human rights groups himself for a brutal crackdown on illegal drugs that has left thousands of suspects dead. Sen. Panfilo Lacson, a former national police chief who also was tough on crime, registered his candidacy Wednesday. Retired boxing star Manny Pacquiao and Manila Mayor Isko Moreno have also enlisted for what is expected to be a crowded and hostile campaign.

Vice President Leni Robredo, who leads the opposition, is expected to announce her candidacy Thursday after talks failed among leading politicians to unite behind a single candidate against whoever Duterte and his ruling party will endorse to succeed him.

Marcos Jr. narrowly lost to Robredo in the 2016 vice presidential race and then unsuccessfully contested alleged elections irregularities. Robredo has criticized his refusal to apologize and express remorse for the abuses under his father’s dictatorship and has said she was ready for a new faceoff.

Caption Supporters of former senator Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. gather as they wait for him to register for next year's presidential elections with the Commission on Elections at the Sofitel Harbor Garden Tent in Metropolitan Manila, Philippines on Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021, in Manila, Philippines. The son and namesake of the late Philippine dictator Ferdinand Marcos, who was toppled in a 1986 revolt, announced Tuesday that he would seek the presidency in next year's elections in what activists say is an attempt to whitewash a dark period in the country's history marked by plunder and human rights atrocities. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila) Credit: Aaron Favila Credit: Aaron Favila

