Philippines and China reach a deal to avoid clashes at fiercely disputed South China Sea shoal

Two Philippine officials say Manila and Beijing have reached a deal to avoid confrontations at a fiercely disputed shoal in the South China Sea where recent clashes have sparked fears of larger conflicts that could involve the United States
Nation & World
By JIM GOMEZ – Associated Press
19 minutes ago
MANILA, Philippines (AP) — Two Philippine officials said Sunday that Manila and Beijing have reached a deal to avoid confrontations at a fiercely disputed shoal in the South China Sea, where recent clashes have sparked fears of larger conflicts that could involve the United States.

The deal was forged after a series of closed-door meetings between Philippine and Chinese diplomats in Manila and exchanges of diplomatic notes that aimed to establish a mutually acceptable arrangement at the Philippine-occupied Second Thomas Shoal, which China also claims.

The Philippine officials who confirmed the deal to The Associated Press on Sunday spoke on condition of anonymity ahead of a public announcement of the pact.

Chinese coast guard and other forces have used powerful water cannons and dangerous blocking maneuvers to prevent food and other supplies from reaching Filipino navy personnel at Manila’s outpost at the shoal.

