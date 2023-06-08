Philippines raises alert level around volcano, villagers told to leave danger zone

"This means that Mayon is exhibiting magmatic eruption of a summit lava dome with increased chances of lava flows ... and of potential explosive activity within weeks or even days,” the government volcanology institute said.

Aside from Mayon, officials were closely monitoring Taal volcano south of Manila and Mount Kanlaon on central Negros island due to renewed signs of restiveness.

A number of villages in three towns near Taal suspended classes on Wednesday due to thick smog emanating from the volcano, one of the world’s smallest, and residents were advised to limit outdoor activities and wear masks for protection.

The Philippines lies along the Pacific Ring of Fire, a region prone to earthquakes and volcanic eruptions. A long-dormant volcano, Mount Pinatubo, blew its top north of Manila in 1991 in one of the biggest volcanic eruptions of the 20th century, killing hundreds of people.