Philippines: Typhoon displaces 120,000 people, 8 missing

Gov. Humerlito Dolor said despite widespread damage in his hard-hit province of Oriental Mindoro, no typhoon deaths were reported there. In one area alone, 200 families lost their fishing boats, Dolor said. Many villagers have started to leave emergency shelters to fix their battered homes, he said.

“Many of them lost their roofs, their walls and ceilings,” he told DZMM radio.

Dozens of villagers were injured by falling trees and other storm debris as the typhoon pounded entire provinces, officials said.

The coast guard said four ships ran aground and two other boats, including a yacht, sank in very choppy waters off Batangas province, south of Manila. Coast guard personnel rescued seven crew from the yacht but were still searching for one other.

More than 1,800 cargo truck drivers, workers and passengers were stranded in ports after the coast guard barred ships and ferry boats from venturing into rough seas. Some of the ports were later reopened as the weather cleared.

About 20 typhoons and storms annually batter the Philippines, and the Southeast Asian archipelago is seismically active, with earthquakes and volcanic eruptions, making it one of the world’s most disaster-prone countries.

Associated Press journalist Jim Gomez contributed to this report.

A man has his hair cut at a barbershop flooded by Typhoon Molave in Pampanga province, northern Philippines on Monday, Oct. 26, 2020. The fast moving typhoon has forced thousands of villagers to flee to safety in provinces.

Residents evacuate to safer grounds in Pola town on the island of Mindoro, central Philippines, Monday, Oct. 26, 2020. A fast-moving typhoon forced thousands of villagers to flee to safety in provinces south of the Philippine capital Monday, flooding rural villages and ripping off roofs, officials said.

Residents wear masks to prevent the spread of the coronavirus ride motorcycles as they negotiate a flooded road due to Typhoon Molave in Pampanga province, northern Philippines on Monday, Oct. 26, 2020. A fast moving typhoon has forced thousands of villagers to flee to safety in provinces.

Residents wearing masks to prevent the spread of the coronavirus ride motorcycles as they negotiate a flooded road due to Typhoon Molave in Pampanga province, northern Philippines on Monday, Oct. 26, 2020. A fast moving typhoon has forced thousands of villagers to flee to safety in provinces.

The remains of a house is surrounded by floods in Pola town on the island of Mindoro, central Philippines, Monday, Oct. 26, 2020. A fast-moving typhoon forced thousands of villagers to flee to safety in provinces south of the Philippine capital Monday, flooding rural villages and ripping off roofs, officials said.

The remains of a barbershop is surrounded by floods in Pola town on the island of Mindoro, central Philippines, Monday, Oct. 26, 2020. A fast-moving typhoon forced thousands of villagers to flee to safety in provinces south of the Philippine capital Monday, flooding rural villages and ripping off roofs, officials said.

Residents on a motorcycle negotiate a flooded road due to Typhoon Molave in Pampanga province, northern Philippines, Monday, Oct. 26, 2020. A fast-moving typhoon forced thousands of villagers to flee to safety in provinces south of the Philippine capital Monday, flooding rural villages and ripping off roofs, officials said.

Motorists with an umbrella negotiate a flooded road due to Tyophoon Molave in Pampanga province, northern Philippines, Monday, Oct. 26, 2020. A fast-moving typhoon forced thousands of villagers to flee to safety in provinces south of the Philippine capital Monday, flooding rural villages and ripping off roofs, officials said.

A resident negotiates a flooded road due to Typhoon Molave in Pampanga province, northern Philippines on Monday, Oct. 26, 2020. A fast moving typhoon has forced thousands of villagers to flee to safety in provinces.

Residents wearing masks to prevent the spread of the coronavirus wade through a flooded road from Typhoon Molave in Pampanga province, northern Philippines on Monday, Oct. 26, 2020. The fast moving typhoon has forced thousands of villagers to flee to safety in provinces.