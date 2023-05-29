Philippines warns of possible flooding, landslides as Typhoon Mawar slowly passes to north

Disaster-preparedness officials said army troops, police, firefighters and volunteer groups were standing by for possible search and rescue in northern provinces and more than a million food packs for displaced villagers have been prepared.

More than 400 villagers have been evacuated to emergency shelters by Monday in the high-risk coastal communities of Gonzaga and Santa Ana in Cagayan and outlying provinces ahead of the expected onslaught. Other emergency shelters in several northern provinces have been prepared with the expected influx of displaced residents from flood-prone villages, officials said.

Classes and office work, except those involved in disaster-preparedness, have been suspended in most of Cagayan and Batanes provinces, where occasional downpours and gusty wind were reported Sunday night. Flights to and from the provinces have been cancelled and fishing and passenger vessels have been prohibited from sailing in provinces where storm warnings have been raised.

Villa said the local government lent ropes to villagers living in high-risk communities to strengthen their houses as the typhoon approached.

About 20 typhoons and storms each year batter the Philippine archipelago, which also lies on seismic faults where volcanic eruptions and earthquakes occur, making the Southeast Asian nation one of the world’s most disaster-prone.

