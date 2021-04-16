Philip's 'fortitude and faith' to be remembered at funeral

Philip was deeply involved in the funeral planning, and aspects of it reflect his personality, including his love of the rugged Land Rover. Philip drove several versions of the four-wheel-drive vehicle for decades until he was forced to give up his license at 97 after a crash. His body will be borne to the chapel on a modified Land Rover Defender that he designed himself.

The children of Philip and the queen — Prince Charles, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward -- will walk behind the hearse. So will grandsons Prince William and Prince Harry, but not side by side. The brothers, whose relationship has been strained amid Harry’s decision to quit royal duties and move to California, will flank their cousin Peter Phillips, the son of Princess Anne.

The moment is likely to stir memories of the image of William and Harry at 15 and 12, walking behind their mother Princess Diana’s coffin in 1997, accompanied by their grandfather Philip.

Armed forces bands will play hymns and classical music before the funeral service, which will also be preceded by a nationwide minute of silence.

Inside the gothic chapel, the setting for centuries of royal weddings and funerals, the service will be simple and somber. There will be no sermon, at Philip’s request, and no family eulogies or readings, in keeping with royal protocol. But Dean of Windsor David Conner will say the country has been enriched by Philip’s “unwavering loyalty to our queen, by his service to the nation and the Commonwealth, by his courage, fortitude and faith.”

Philip spent almost 14 years in the Royal Navy and saw action in the Mediterranean, Indian Ocean and Pacific during World War II. Several elements of his funeral have a maritime theme, including the hymn “Eternal Father, Strong to Save,” which is associated with seafarers and asks God: “O hear us when we cry to thee/For those in peril on the sea.”

As Philip’s coffin is lowered into the Royal Vault, Royal Marine buglers will sound “Action Stations,” an alarm that alerts sailors to prepare for battle — a personal request from Philip.

Gen. Nick Carter, the head of Britain’s armed forces, said the ceremony would “reflect military precision and above all, I think, it will be a celebration of a life well-lived.”

Along with Philip’s children and grandchildren, the 30 funeral guests include other senior royals and several of his German relatives. Philip was born a prince of Greece and Denmark and, like the queen, is related to a thicket of European royal families.

Mourners have been instructed to wear masks and observe social distancing inside the chapel, and not to join in when a four-person choir sings hymns. The queen, who has spent much of the past year isolating with her husband at Windsor Castle, will sit alone.

Since Philip’s death at Windsor a week ago, many people have come to lay flowers outside the castle, despite official entreaties to stay away because of the coronavirus.

“Mainly we are here for the queen,” said Barbara Lee, who came with her children and grandchildren. “You know, we feel so sorry for her, the same as we would for our own grandmothers, mothers. It’s a long time to have been with somebody, a whole life, and she must be absolutely devastated. And so must they all, because at the end of the day they are a normal family.”

For decades Philip was a fixture of British life, renowned for his founding of the Duke of Edinburgh’s Awards youth program and for a blunt-spoken manner that at times included downright offensive remarks. He lived in his wife’s shadow, but his death has sparked a reflection about his role, and new appreciation from many in Britain.

“He was a character, an absolute character,” said Jenny Jeeves as she looked at the floral tributes in Windsor. “He was fun, he was funny. Yes, he made quite a few gaffes, but it depends which way you took it really. Just a wonderful husband, father, and grandfather, and a good example to all of us, really.”

___

Lawless reported from London.

___

For AP's full coverage of the death of Prince Philip go to https://apnews.com/hub/prince-philip

Wardens and armed police guard the Henry VIII gate in Windsor, England, Friday, April 16, 2021. Prince Philip husband of Britain's Queen Elizabeth II died April 9, aged 99, his funeral will take place Saturday at Windsor Castle in St George's Chapel. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant) Credit: Alastair Grant Credit: Alastair Grant

The Jaguar Land Rover that will be used to transport the coffin of the Duke of Edinburgh at his funeral on Saturday, is pictured at Windsor Castle, in Berkshire, England, Wednesday, April 14, 2021. The modified Land Rover Defender TD5 130 chassis cab vehicle was made at Land Rover's factory in Solihull in 2003 and Philip oversaw the modifications throughout the intervening years, requesting a repaint in military green and designing the open top rear and special "stops" to secure his coffin in place. (Steve Parsons/Pool Photo via AP) Credit: Steve Parsons Credit: Steve Parsons

Andre and Stan Walker lay a floral wreath for Prince Philip outside Windsor Castle in Windsor, England, Friday, April 16, 2021. Prince Philip husband of Britain's Queen Elizabeth II died April 9, aged 99, his funeral will take place Saturday at Windsor Castle in St George's Chapel. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant) Credit: Alastair Grant Credit: Alastair Grant

A wreath laid by Andre and Stan Walker for Prince Philip outside Windsor Castle in Windsor, England, Friday, April 16, 2021. Prince Philip husband of Britain's Queen Elizabeth II died April 9, aged 99, his funeral will take place Saturday at Windsor Castle in St George's Chapel. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant) Credit: Alastair Grant Credit: Alastair Grant

A man lays bunch of flowers in tribute to Prince Philip outside Windsor Castle In Windsor, England, Friday, April 16, 2021. Prince Philip husband of Britain's Queen Elizabeth II died April 9, aged 99, his funeral will take place Saturday at Windsor Castle in St George's Chapel. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant) Credit: Alastair Grant Credit: Alastair Grant

A knitted top cover for a post box depicting Britain's Queen Elizabeth II and her husband Prince Philip is exposed in Windsor, England, Friday, April 16, 2021. Prince Philip husband of Britain's Queen Elizabeth II died April 9, aged 99, his funeral will take place Saturday at Windsor Castle in St George's Chapel. The knitted top show some of Prince Philips favourite things, the Royal Yacht Britannia, right, the Duke of Edinburgh award scheme for young people and his hobby of carriage driving . (AP Photo/Alastair Grant) Credit: Alastair Grant Credit: Alastair Grant

Memorabilia mugs showing a photograph of Britain's Prince Philip on sale at a shop in Windsor, England, Friday, April 16, 2021. Prince Philip husband of Britain's Queen Elizabeth II died April 9, aged 99, his funeral will take place Saturday at Windsor Castle in St George's Chapel. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant) Credit: Alastair Grant Credit: Alastair Grant

A knitted top cover for a post box depicting Britain's Queen Elizabeth II and her husband Prince Philip in Windsor, England, Friday, April 16, 2021. Prince Philip husband of Britain's Queen Elizabeth II died April 9, aged 99, his funeral will take place Saturday at Windsor Castle in St George's Chapel. The knitted top show some of Prince Philips favorites: the Royal Yacht Britannia, right, the Duke of Edinburgh award scheme for young people and his hobby of carriage driving . (AP Photo/Alastair Grant) Credit: Alastair Grant Credit: Alastair Grant

A knitted top cover for a post box depicting Britain's Queen Elizabeth II and her husband Prince Philip in Windsor, England, Friday, April 16, 2021. Prince Philip husband of Britain's Queen Elizabeth II died April 9, aged 99, his funeral will take place Saturday at Windsor Castle in St George's Chapel. The knitted top show some of Prince Philips favorites: the Royal Yacht Britannia, right, the Duke of Edinburgh award scheme for young people and his hobby of carriage driving . (AP Photo/Alastair Grant) Credit: Alastair Grant Credit: Alastair Grant

Armed police guard the King Henry VII gate as a groundsman mows the grass outside St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle in Windsor, England, Friday, April 16, 2021. Prince Philip husband of Britain's Queen Elizabeth II died April 9, aged 99, his funeral will take place Saturday at Windsor Castle in St George's Chapel. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant) Credit: Alastair Grant Credit: Alastair Grant

The Jaguar Land Rover that will be used to transport the coffin of the Duke of Edinburgh at his funeral on Saturday, is pictured at Windsor Castle, in Berkshire, England, Wednesday, April 14, 2021. The modified Land Rover Defender TD5 130 chassis cab vehicle was made at Land Rover's factory in Solihull in 2003 and Philip oversaw the modifications throughout the intervening years, requesting a repaint in military green and designing the open top rear and special "stops" to secure his coffin in place. (Steve Parsons/Pool Photo via AP) Credit: Steve Parsons Credit: Steve Parsons

Wardens and armed police guard the Henry VIII gate in Windsor, England, Friday, April 16, 2021. Prince Philip husband of Britain's Queen Elizabeth II died April 9, aged 99, his funeral will take place Saturday at Windsor Castle in St George's Chapel. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant) Credit: Alastair Grant Credit: Alastair Grant

A TV camera is silhouetted against a portrait of Prince Philip in Windsor, England, Friday, April 16, 2021. Prince Philip husband of Britain's Queen Elizabeth II died April 9, aged 99, his funeral will take place Saturday at Windsor Castle in St George's Chapel. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant) Credit: Alastair Grant Credit: Alastair Grant

Sophie, Countess of Wessex with her daughter Lady Louise Windsor, walk out of Windsor Castle in Windsor, England, Friday, April 16, 2021. Prince Philip husband of Britain's Queen Elizabeth II died April 9, aged 99, his funeral will take place Saturday at Windsor Castle in St George's Chapel. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant) Credit: Alastair Grant Credit: Alastair Grant

Britain's Prince Edward, Lady Louise Windsor and Sophie Countess of Wessex, right to left, view flowers outside St George's Chapel, at Windsor Castle, Windsor England, Friday April 16, 2021, ahead of the Saturday funeral service for Britain's Prince Philip. Prince Philip died at the age of 99 on April 9. (Steve Parsons/Pool via AP) Credit: Steve Parsons Credit: Steve Parsons

FILE - In this May 9, 2019 file photo, Britain's Prince Philip drives a carriage during the Royal Windsor Horse Show in Windsor, England. The Duke's love of carriage-driving is to be a central feature of his funeral on Saturday when the carriage and his two Fell ponies, Balmoral Nevis and Notlaw Storm, will be present in the Quadrangle of Windsor Castle during the procession. (Andrew Matthews/PA via AP) Credit: Andrew Matthews Credit: Andrew Matthews

Britain's Prince Philip The Duke of Edinburgh's driving carriage and his two Fell ponies, named Balmoral Nevis and Notlaw Storm, pictured at Windsor Castle, Windsor, England, Friday April 16, 2021. Prince Philip's love of carriage-driving is to be a central feature of his funeral on upcoming Saturday April 17, when the carriage and ponies will be present with two of his grooms in the Quadrangle of Windsor Castle during the procession. The four wheeled carriage was designed by Prince Philip eight years ago. Prince Philip died at the age of 99 on April 9. (Steve Parsons/Pool via AP) Credit: Steve Parsons Credit: Steve Parsons