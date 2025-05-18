Phillies closer José Alvarado suspended for 80 games for positive drug test

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Philadelphia Phillies closer José Alvarado was suspended for 80 games on Sunday following a positive test for external testosterone under Major League Baseball’s drug-testing program.
Alvarado became the second player suspended this year under the big league testing program after Atlanta outfielder Jurickson Profar.
