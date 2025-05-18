Phillies closer José Alvarado suspended for 80 games for positive drug test

Philadelphia Phillies closer José Alvarado has been suspended for 80 games following a positive test for external testosterone under Major League Baseball’s drug-testing program
Philadelphia Phillies' José Alvarado pitches during the eighth inning in the first baseball game of a doubleheader against the St. Louis Cardinals Wednesday, May 14, 2025, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Philadelphia Phillies' José Alvarado pitches during the eighth inning in the first baseball game of a doubleheader against the St. Louis Cardinals Wednesday, May 14, 2025, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Philadelphia Phillies closer José Alvarado was suspended for 80 games on Sunday following a positive test for external testosterone under Major League Baseball’s drug-testing program.

Alvarado became the second player suspended this year under the big league testing program after Atlanta outfielder Jurickson Profar.

Philadelphia Phillies pitcher José Alvarado delivers to the Tampa Bay Rays during the ninth inning of a baseball game Thursday, May 8, 2025, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

Credit: AP

