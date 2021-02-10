Phillies finalize 2-year deal with Didi Gregorius

Gregorius, who turns 31 next week, batted .284 with 10 homers, 40 RBIs and an .827 OPS in 60 games in his first season with the Phillies.

He hit .274 and averaged 20 homers and 75 RBIs with the New York Yankees from 2015-18. The left-handed hitting Gregorius had 16 homers and 61 RBIs in 82 games in 2019 after Tommy John surgery on Oct. 17, 2018, to repair a torn elbow ligament.