Phillies' Harper faces lefty for first time in latest rehab

“I don’t want to face a guy from low-A and get blown up in the hand or anything like that. I just want to be smart with whom I’m facing, what I’m doing, when we’re doing it.”

Harper declined to say whether he was ahead of schedule in his recovery, but his work at first could suggest he could return sooner than June. He still has yet to be medically cleared to play any position until he can resume throwing.

“I don’t want to get out there and not play to my ability unless I can do it,” Harper said.

Harper also is mindful of sliding feet first and not risking an injury to his right elbow.

“If I slide head first and hit my right arm on the ground, it’s the same thing,” Harper said. “I could sprain my arm and be out for five to seven months. There’s no reason to rush that. I need to be smart in what I do. I’m not going to rush anything out there because it does nothing good for our team or organization if I come back the fastest and not the smartest in what I do.”

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP