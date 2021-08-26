Phillies' Hoskins out for season with abdominal tear

He said Thursday he can't move laterally at first base or run well enough to continue playing.

“It stinks,” he said. “The magnitude with where we are as a team and the time of year, as a player you want to be out there to help your team as much as you can. There’s been a lot of effort the last couple weeks to make that an option, but unfortunately sometimes the body just doesn’t respond.”

The Phillies placed Hoskins back on the 10-day injured list. Hoskins said he will likely have surgery within the next week and that the recovery period is 6 to 8 weeks.

Philadelphia has 36 games remaining, although only six of those are against teams with winning records — including a three-game set at Atlanta in late September.

___

