Phillies not worried about Astros' Valdez odd hand rubbing

“Nobody should think of it as anything like in the wrong way,” he said via translator. “I do it out in the open. But it’s all tendencies I do. I do it throughout the game. Maybe distract the hitter a little bit from what I’m doing. Like maybe look at me, rubbing different things, and nothing about the pitch that I’m going to throw. I’ve been doing it all season.”

Valdez allowed four hits and one run with nine strikeouts in 6 1/3 innings for his sixth postseason win. That ties Pedro Martinez for most playoff wins by a pitcher born in the Dominican Republic.

Suspicions over illegal grip aids peaked during the 2021 season, prompting Major League Baseball to crack down with in-game umpire checks.

During Game 3 of an NL wild-card series, New York Mets manager Buck Showalter asked umpires to inspect San Diego Padres pitcher Joe Musgrove for illegal goop. They checked the right-hander in several places, including by rubbing his unusually shiny ears, but found no evidence of anything illicit.

Valdez said the hand rubbing is just one of the unorthodox things he likes to do when he pitches. Midway through his outing Saturday, he changed his glove and his spikes — and it turns out — some other things, too.

“I normally have different spikes when I warm up and the ones that I go into the game,” he said. “Today I decided to start the game with the ones I warmed up in. I had a long inning there and I was like: ‘You know what, I’m going to change everything. I’m going to change my glove, my belt, my cleats.’ And those are just things that us Dominicans do, just some tendencies here and there ... but just things to stay loose."

