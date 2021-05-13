Philly health official forced to resign over MOVE cremations

“Believing that investigations related to the MOVE bombing had been completed more than 30 years earlier, and not wanting to cause more anguish for the families of the victims, I authorized Dr. Gulino to follow this procedure and dispose of the bones and bone fragments," Farley said.

The decision was his alone, and other top city officials were not consulted, he said.

After recent reports that local institutions had remains of MOVE bombing victims, Farley said he reconsidered his actions and notified higher-ups.

“I profoundly regret making this decision without consulting the family members of the victims and I extend my deepest apologies for the pain this will cause them,” Farley wrote.

Kenney said Farley's decision lacked empathy. Gulino has also been put on leave pending an investigation, Kenney said.

Philadelphia police attempting to serve warrants on four members and evict the rest of the Black back-to-nature group from its headquarters in the city bombed it, igniting fuel for a generator. The fire spread to more than 60 row homes. Among the 11 slain were five children.

Kenney said he informed family members about what officials did with the remains. Thursday is the 36th anniversary of the bombing.

“Today, I had the opportunity to meet with members of the Africa family and apologize for the way this situation was handled, and for how the city has treated them for the last five decades," Kenney said.

MOVE members took the surname Africa after the group's founder, John Africa.

Kenney said Farley took responsibility and resigned. The city has hired a law firm to investigate.

In this May, 1985 file photo, scores of row houses burn in a fire in the west Philadelphia neighborhood. Police dropped a bomb on the militant group MOVE's home on May 13, 1985 in an attempt to arrest members, leading to the burning of scores of homes in the neighborhood.

In this May 14, 1985, file photo, smoke rises from the ashes of a West Philadelphia neighborhood the morning after a siege between Philadelphia police and members of the radical group MOVE left 11 people dead and 61 homes destroyed.