Dayton City Commission says it will deprioritize enforcement of abortion laws
Phils: Harper surgery went well, but no timetable for return

Philadelphia Phillies' Bryce Harper, bottom, reacts after being hit by a pitch from San Diego Padres' Blake Snell as Padres catcher Jorge Alfaro checks on him duirng the fourth inning of a baseball game Saturday, June 25, 2022, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Derrick Tuskan)

Nation & World
1 hour ago
Phillies slugger Bryce Harper had successful surgery to repair his broken left thumb, but there is no timetable for his return

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Phillies slugger Bryce Harper had successful surgery to repair his broken left thumb on Wednesday, interim manager Rob Thomson said, but there is no timetable for his return.

Philadelphia remains hopeful the 2021 NL MVP can play again this season.

“It went very well,” Thomson said.

Thomson deferred all other questions about the surgery to Harper, who is expected to return to Philadelphia sometime this week to address the situation.

Harper was injured on Saturday night by a fastball from San Diego Padres left-hander Blake Snell.

The 29-year-old Harper is batting .318 with 15 homers and 48 RBIs.

