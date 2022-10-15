Phils' Realmuto 1st postseason inside-the-park HR by catcher

It was the 18th inside-the-park homer in postseason history and first by a Phillies player, according to ESPN Stats & Info. Boston’s Rafael Devers hit the previous one, for Boston in the 2017 ALDS against Houston.

Realmuto connected to lead off the third inning against Braves reliever Collin McHugh. The ball hit the angled portion of the wall at Citizens Bank Park beyond the reach of center fielder Michael Harris II, and the carom rolled along the warning track toward right-center.