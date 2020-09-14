Phils setback: Zack Wheeler rips nail putting on his pants

“We don’t think it’s a DL thing, but it depends on what happens to the nail,” Girardi said. "He had a good day today with treatment.”

Wheeler planned to throw a side session Saturday.

He said the nail has been an issue throughout his career, and it’s prone to catch on things. He hurt it Wednesday shortly after the team arrived in Miami.

“It’s just going to be a day to day thing,” he said. “We’ll see how the soreness goes, and see how this thing starts healing up.”

Spencer Howard is scheduled to start in place of Wheeler on Saturday.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports