Phoenix courthouse shooting suspect agrees to remain jailed

One round struck the officer in the chest, but he was wearing a bulletproof vest and returned fire with eight shots. Carr was not injured. Officials say the officer was released from the hospital and recovering at home.

Immediately after the shooting, Carr called his brother and said he was sitting in a park and “wanted to die because he shot the security guard,” according to a criminal complaint.

Carr’s brother, son and ex-wife went to the park. His ex-wife took Carr’s guns away without incident and called 911.

His son said Carr told him that he “snapped and shot a security guard ... because the security guard was harassing him,” according to the documents.

Carr has not yet entered a plea on charges of assaulting a federal officer with a deadly weapon and firing a gun in a crime of violence.

Carr’s ex-wife, Donna Gonzales, has told The Associated Press that Carr has a long history of mental illness but had never been violent. She dismissed any notion that he was making a statement following nationwide protests over police brutality and the weekend ambush of two Los Angeles County deputies. She blamed his mental illness.

This undated photo provided by the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office shows James Lee Carr, who is accused of opening fire on a security officer outside the federal courthouse in downtown Phoenix on Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020. The officer was struck in the chest but was wearing a protective vest. Carr, who made his first court appearance on Thursday, Sept. 17, since his arrest, has agreed to remain jailed. He hasn't yet entered a plea to assault and weapons charges. (Maricopa County Sheriff's Office via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

The Phoenix Police Department close off a street during an investigation outside the Sandra Day O'Connor U.S. Courthouse in Phoenix, on Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020. A drive-by shooting wounded a federal court security officer Tuesday outside the courthouse in downtown Phoenix, authorities said. The officer was taken to a hospital and is expected to recover, according to city police and the FBI, which is investigating. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin) Credit: Ross D. Franklin Credit: Ross D. Franklin