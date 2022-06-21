Phone call between WNBA's Griner and wife being rescheduled

A senior State Department official, speaking earlier on Tuesday said the call was supposed to have gone through the Marine Guard station at the embassy, which is staffed around the clock. but the call was apparently re-routed through a remote location that was unstaffed on Saturday.

“This was an unfortunate mistake," Jean-Pierre said Tuesday, adding that, “the Department of State is working to rectify this as quickly as possible.”

Brittney Griner, a two-time Olympic gold medalist and seven-time WNBA All-Star who plays for the Phoenix Mercury, was detained at a Russian airport on Feb. 17 after authorities there said a search of her bag revealed vape cartridges containing cannabis oil.

The State Department in May designated her as wrongfully detained, moving her case under the supervision of its special presidential envoy for hostage affairs, effectively the government's chief hostage negotiator. Russian state-run news agency Tass reported last week that her detention had been extended until July 2.

Jean-Pierre said she had no information about whether President Joe Biden would meet with Cherelle Griner, but said: "The State Department has been in regular touch with Mrs. Griner. She’s also spoken with Secretary (Antony) Blinken. Any American who is held abroad is a priority for this president.”

____

Associated Press writers Matthew Lee and Chris Megerian in Washington contributed to this report.

Follow Eric Tucker on Twitter at http://www.twitter.com/etuckerAP