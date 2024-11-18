Photo-shoot fail: Biden, Trudeau miss traditional photo with world leaders at G20

The timing left Chinese President Xi Jinping front and center among the rows of leaders posed against blue skies and blue water in Rio de Janeiro.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov stood, less visible, in a back row.

A senior Biden administration official, who was not authorized to comment publicly, said Biden and other leaders missed the photo because of “logistical issues.” Biden had intended to be part of the photo, but it occurred earlier than scheduled.

Biden and Trudeau arrived together at the designated spot for the photo, standing and looking about for a time. Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni also did not join in the group photo, a set piece of such summits.

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP