Photo with Clinton used against jailed Belarus politician

The Investigative Committee of Belarus on Friday published the photo of Andrey Dzmitryeu, who ran in the election against authoritarian President Alexander Lukashenko and is now facing up to four years in prison over his involvement in the protests. In a statement it said the picture with Clinton “may indicate that his activities were coordinated from abroad.”

Dzmitryeu, a 41-year-old activist and leader of the Tell the Truth opposition movement, was detained by security forces Wednesday and has been charged with “organizing riots.” He is being held in the Okrestsina jail in Minsk, which became notorious after rights activists alleged that participants in the 2020 protests were tortured and humiliated there.