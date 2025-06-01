Piastri and Norris to start Spanish GP from front row with Verstappen right behind

Piastri leads Norris by three points at the top of the points standings after they won six of the eight races so far this year. Verstappen, who has won the other two races this year, is 25 points off Piastri’s lead in his Red Bull.

Mercedes’ George Russell and Ferrari’s Lewis Hamilton will start fourth and fifth.

Piastri won from pole position in China and Bahrain, while he also pipped a pole-sitting Verstappen to win in Saudi Arabia and Miami. His only blemish was losing to Verstappen after taking pole in Imola two rounds ago.

Norris arrives after winning the Monaco GP last weekend.

Fernando Alonso will be the only Aston Martin entry after Lance Stroll withdrew due to pain in his hand and wrist.

Verstappen's teammate Yuki Tsunoda will start from last place after a disastrous qualifying session for Red Bull's second driver.

FIFA president Gianni Infantino and Brazil soccer great Roberto Carlos were among sports celebrities in the paddock before the race. Barcelona striker Robert Lewandowski was in Red Bull's garage on Saturday for qualifying.

