Pickard starts in goal for the Oilers in Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final against the Panthers

Pickard last started a game early in the second round against Vegas. He was injured and gave way to Skinner from that point until midway through the final.

Pickard is 7-0 in the playoffs. The 33-year-old journeyman has spent the past two NHL seasons with Edmonton, his sixth team.

“He’s been doing this for a long time," teammate Evander Kane said. “He has a ton of experience and been a lot of different dressing rooms. That can help you along when you do come on to different teams, making a little bit of an easier transition. Now you’re just seeing that off-ice translate on to the ice with his performance, and how much he’s helped us to where we are here today.”

Sergei Bobrovsky was set to make his 22nd consecutive start for the Panthers this postseason.

Edmonton made one other lineup change, with Viktor Arvidsson returning in place of Kasperi Kapanen. Jeff Skinner is playing for the second game in a row and fourth time this playoffs, his first in the league after playing a record 1,078 regular-season games without making it.

___

AP NHL playoffs: https://apnews.com/hub/stanley-cup and https://apnews.com/hub/nhl