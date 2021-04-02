Piece of SpaceX rocket debris lands at Washington state farm

The National Weather Service in Seattle has said the widely reported bright objects in the sky on March 25 were remnants of the second stage of the SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket leaving comet-like trails as they burned up upon reentry to the Earth’s atmosphere.

The farmer, who authorities said didn't want to be identified, suspected the debris may have come from the rocket and left a message with the sheriff’s office over the weekend, Foreman said. Deputies responded Monday and contacted SpaceX officials. SpaceX confirmed it was part of the rocket and has since retrieved it, Foreman said.