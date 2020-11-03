Pilots say FAA proposal for Boeing Max training needs work

Chicago-based Boeing has spent two years making changes to an automated flight-control system that has been implicated in the crashes. The system, called MCAS, pushed the noses of planes down based on faulty sensor readings, and pilots were unable to regain control.

The FAA proposed new training in how pilots respond to an unexpected nose-down pitch, including practicing recovery techniques in flight simulators.

However, families of the victims of a March 2019 crash in Ethiopia said the FAA’s changes are inadequate. They urged the agency to publish “a comprehensive, detailed pilot training outline” covering MCAS and to require that Max jets include a new alert telling pilots when MCAS turns on.

Regulators around the world grounded the Max after the Ethiopia crash, which came less than five months after a previous crash in Indonesia. In all, 346 people died.