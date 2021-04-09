Pinterest establishes legal entity in Turkey to avoid bans

Pinterest appointed a legal representative in Turkey on Friday, Transport and Infrastructure Deputy Minister Omer Fatih Sayan said. Sayan said the move means all social media platforms with more than 1 million users in Turkey are now adhering to the law in order to continue operating in the country.

Turkey slapped advertising bans on Twitter, Periscope and Pinterest in January as part of a series of measures that were intended to force social media companies to establish legal representatives in Turkey to deal with content complaints.