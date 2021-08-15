Piot leads 1 up against Greaser after 18 holes of US Amateur

Two tee shots changed the momentum.

Piot found a bunker off the tee at the par-5 12th, leaving him more than 200 yards out for his third shot and leading to a bogey. Two holes later, Greaser again ripped driver onto the green at the par-4 14th and two-putted from 40 feet for birdie to tie the match.

Greaser won the 15th when Piot three-putted from long range, and then gave it back with a three-putt bogey of his own from the bottom of the 16th green.

Both players already are assured of going to the Masters and U.S. Open next year by reaching the finals. The winner also is exempt to the British Open next summer at St. Andrews.

Greaser was about 40 feet to the right of the flag on the 18th and, with Piot in close, rammed his putt about 12 feet by and missed his par putt. Greaser had not played the 18th hole since the qualifying round. His previous five matches ended on the 17th hole or sooner.

