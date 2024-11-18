Pirates ace Paul Skenes and Yankees pitcher Luis Gil win Rookie of the Year awards

Skenes didn’t make his big league debut until May 11 but the right-hander was such an immediate sensation he was selected to start the All-Star Game for the NL on July 16. He beat outfielders Jackson Merrill of the San Diego Padres and Jackson Chourio of the Milwaukee Brewers for the NL rookie prize.

The 22-year-old Skenes, the top pick in the 2023 amateur draft, finished 11-3 with a 1.96 ERA in 23 starts. He struck out 170 and walked 32 in 133 innings.

“I was super pleased with what happened this year in terms of going out there and competing, but there’s more work to be done for sure,” said Skenes, who planned to celebrate with his girlfriend, LSU gymnast and influencer Livvy Dunne.

Skenes said he's looking forward to pitching a full season next year.

“I think it starts now. The postseason is flying by and I can’t wait for spring training to start already,” he said. “I think the biggest thing is going to be proving it over a full season next year also. If nothing else it’s going to be a challenge and an opportunity to prove it again next year.”

Skenes received 23 first-place votes for 136 points while Merrill had seven firsts and 104 points. They were listed on all ballots. Chourio had 26 points.

Skenes also is a finalist for the NL Cy Young Award.

Gil, who moved into the Yankees' rotation after ace Gerrit Cole was injured in spring training, received 15 first-place votes for 106 points. Cowser got 13 firsts for 101 points, and Yankees catcher Austin Wells received 17 points.

The only closer election since 1980 was when Royals shortstop Angel Berroa beat Yankees outfielder Hideki Matsui 88-84 in 2003.

Gil went 15-7 with a 3.50 ERA in 29 starts for the AL champions. The right-hander had 171 strikeouts in 151 2/3 innings.

“It means so much to me. I'm so happy about being able to win this award," Gil said through an interpreter. "Everybody in my corner, they're so happy for me and so proud. I'm also proud of the opportunity that was given to me by the team. It turned out to be a good season for me, a great experience.”

Yankees manager Aaron Boone said Gil “worked so hard to put himself in a strong position heading into spring training after coming back from Tommy John surgery. Without a guarantee of a major league spot, he absolutely kicked in the door this spring and went on to have a phenomenal rookie season.”

Skenes became the second Pirates player to win the award after Jason Bay in 2004.

Because he finished among the top two in voting, Skenes will be credited with a full year of major league service instead of 142 days, under the collective bargaining agreement. If he isn’t sent back to the minor leagues, he would become eligible for free agency after the 2029 season.

Merrill, 21, came on strong during the second half, igniting a debate over whether an everyday player deserved the award more than a starting pitcher.

Merrill was converted from shortstop to center field during spring training, when the Padres had only two outfielders on their roster.

He was picked for the All-Star team and helped the Padres reach the playoffs, where they swept Atlanta in a Wild Card Series and then lost a Division Series to the eventual World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers.

Chourio was a 20-20 player at age 20.

