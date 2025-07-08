Pirates' Oneil Cruz will bring his record-breaking power to the Home Run Derby

Pittsburgh Pirates center fielder Oneil Cruz, known more for delivering hard-hit homers than producing them in quantity, was added Tuesday to next week's Home Run Derby in Atlanta.

He is the fifth player named as a participant in Monday's event at Truist Park, which hosts the All-Star Game a night later. Also competing are Atlanta's Ronald Acuña Jr., Minnesota's Byron Buxton, Seattle's Cal Raleigh and Washington's James Wood.