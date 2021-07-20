Pirates sign second-round pick LHP Anthony Solometo

The Pirates gave the 18-year-old left-handed pitcher a $2.8 million signing bonus on Tuesday, nearly $1 million above the $1.99 million slot value for the 37th overall pick.

The signing came two days after Pittsburgh agreed to terms with top overall pick, catcher Henry Davis. Davis signed for $1.9 million under the slot value for the first overall pick, freeing up money for the Pirates to use in lower rounds of the draft.