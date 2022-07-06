Pirates spoil Taillon's return to Pittsburgh, top Yanks 5-2

New York reached the season's midway point at 58-23, the best record in the majors by a significant margin and well ahead of the club's pace last year, when the Yankees slogged to a 41-40 mark through the first 81 games.

New York rallied to make the playoffs a year ago. That likely won't be required this time around, not with the Yankees entering the day leading the AL East by a staggering 13 games.

Still, New York's blistering pace has cooled a bit of late with the All-Star break approaching. The Yankees are 2-3 halfway through their four-city road trip that wraps up in Boston this weekend.

Isiah Kiner-Falefa had three hits for New York. Gleyber Torres and Matt Carpenter added two apiece. Aaron Judge went 1 for 5, grounding into an inning-ending double-play with two runners on in the seventh and striking out looking with a runner on to end the game, symbolic of a night when the Yankees left nine men on.

Cole was in line to get a start at PNC Park before a rainout in Cleveland last Friday shuffled New York's rotation. Taillon made his scheduled start, with the Pirates offering the second overall pick in the 2010 draft a short video tribute before playing Taillon's traditional warmup song — “When The Levee Breaks” by Led Zeppelin — as he took the mound.

The good vibes for Taillon ended shortly thereafter. Vogelbach led off the second with a rocket to the seats above the Clemente Wall in right field and the Pirates tacked on three more in the fourth, highlighted by Suwinski's arcing shot into the first row of seats.

The Yankees were retired in order just once, but the highest-scoring team in the majors couldn't string together the kind of rally that's been their trademark during a sizzling first half.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Yankees: 1B Anthony Rizzo was scratched an hour before first pitch with lower back tightness. DJ LeMahieu filled in for Rizzo at first. ... RHP Domingo Germán (right shoulder) will make at least one more rehab start before the team makes a decision on when he might be activated off the 60-day injured list. Manager Aaron Boone said Germán “looked good” and he is “encouraged” by Germán's progress. ... RHP Miguel Castro (paternity leave/restricted list) could rejoin the team on Wednesday.

ON THE MOVE

Pittsburgh first baseman Yoshi Tsutsugo and outfielder Ben Gamel both started in their return from the injured list. The Pirates optioned infielders Hoy Park and Tucupita Maracano to Triple-A Indianapolis, placed catcher Tyler Heineman on paternity leave and added catcher Jason Delay to the taxi squad. Infielder Yu Chang, designated for assignment last week, was claimed off waivers by Tampa Bay.

UP NEXT

New York's Luis Severino (4-3, 3.35 ERA) will try to pick up his first win in a month when he faces Pittsburgh's Mitch Keller (2-5, 5.14) on Wednesday. Keller has allowed three runs or fewer in five of his last six starts following a brief stint in the bullpen.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Pittsburgh Pirates' Jack Suwinski (65) is greeted by Bryan Reynolds after hitting a two-run home run off New York Yankees starting pitcher Jameson Taillon during the fourth inning of a baseball game in Pittsburgh, Tuesday, July 5, 2022. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

Pittsburgh Pirates Baseball Hall of Famer Bill Mazeroski tosses out a ceremonial first pitch before a baseball game between the Pirates and the New York Yankees in Pittsburgh, Tuesday, July 5, 2022. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

Pittsburgh Pirates' Daniel Vogelbach, right, celebrates with third base coach Mike Rabelo (58) as he rounds third after hitting a solo home run off New York Yankees starting pitcher Jameson Taillon during the second inning of a baseball game in Pittsburgh, Tuesday, July 5, 2022. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

New York Yankees starting pitcher Jameson Taillon delivers during the first inning of the team's baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates in Pittsburgh, Tuesday, July 5, 2022. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Jose Quintana winds up during the first inning of the team's baseball game against the New York Yankees in Pittsburgh, Tuesday, July 5, 2022. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

Pittsburgh Pirates' Ben Gamel celebrates on second base after driving in a run with a double off New York Yankees starting pitcher Jameson Taillon during the fourth inning of a baseball game in Pittsburgh, Tuesday, July 5, 2022. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

Pittsburgh Pirates' Daniel Vogelbach, right, celebrates as he returns to the dugout after hitting a solo home run off New York Yankees starting pitcher Jameson Taillon during the second inning of a baseball game in Pittsburgh, Tuesday, July 5, 2022. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

New York Yankees' Aaron Judge hits an RBI single off Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Jose Quintana during the fifth inning of a baseball game in Pittsburgh, Tuesday, July 5, 2022. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

Pittsburgh Pirates' Jack Suwinski (65) is greeted by Ben Gamel after scoring on a sacrifice fly by Oneil Cruz off New York Yankees relief pitcher Lucas Luetge during the sixth inning of a baseball game in Pittsburgh, Tuesday, July 5, 2022. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone stands in the dugout during the first inning of the team's baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates in Pittsburgh, Tuesday, July 5, 2022. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)