Pistons reach agreement to hire former Suns coach Monty Williams, AP sources say

By LARRY LAGE, Associated Press
26 minutes ago
The Detroit Pistons have reached an agreement to hire former Phoenix Suns coach Monty Williams, according to two people familiar with the situation

DETROIT (AP) — The Detroit Pistons have reached an agreement to hire former Phoenix Suns coach Monty Williams, according to two people familiar with the situation.

One of the people, speaking on condition of anonymity because the agreement had not been announced, told The Associated Press on Wednesday night that Williams agreed to a six-year contract.

Phoenix fired Williams two-plus weeks ago, two years after reaching the NBA Finals and a year after he won the league's coach of the year honors.

AP Basketball Writer Tim Reynolds contributed.

