Pitcher Clay Holmes agrees to $38 million, 3-year contract with Mets, AP source says

Holmes can earn $13 million for each of the first two seasons and $12 million for 2027. He can opt out after the 2026 season and become a free agent again, the person said.

Holmes developed into a dominant closer with the New York Yankees after he was acquired from Pittsburgh in July 2021, becoming a two-time All-Star. But he struggled this year with control and allowing hits on soft contact, and he lost his closer’s job to Luke Weaver after allowing a game-ending grand slam to Texas rookie Wyatt Langford on Sept. 3.

Holmes was 3-5 with a 3.14 ERA and 30 saves in 67 appearances, leading the major leagues with 13 blown saves. Rediscovering his sinker, he developed into an effective setup man for the Yankees in the postseason.

