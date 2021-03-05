Pitcher Sam Dyson banned 1 yr under domestic violence policy

MLB said Dyson will participate in a confidential evaluation and treatment program supervised by its joint policy board.

Dyson is 24-23 with a 3.40 ERA in one start and 375 relief appearances for Toronto (2012), Miami (2013-15), Texas (2015-17), San Francisco (2017-19) and Minnesota, which obtained him from the Giants on July 19, 2019, for three players.

He is best known for allowing a tiebreaking, three-run homer to Toronto's José Bautista in the seventh inning of Game 5 of the 2015 AL Division Series, a game the Blue Jays won 6-3 to advance. Bautista then glared at the pitcher and emphatically and memorably flipped his bat.

He became one of about 15 players disciplined under the domestic violence policy since 2016, the first since New York Yankees pitcher Domingo Germán served an 81-game suspension that started in September 2019 and ran through last season.

