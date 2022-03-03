Pitino says he's committed to Iona, denies Maryland interest

"The University of Maryland is one of the premier institutions of higher learning," Pitino said on Twitter. "(Its) basketball program can be among the nation's best. I hope they find the next great Gary Williams. I love coaching at Iona, and I'm totally committed to my players. It will not be me."

Pitino, who won national titles coaching Kentucky and Louisville, is in his second season at Iona. The Gaels (24-5) had a game at Manhattan on Thursday night.