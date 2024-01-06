Pittsburgh's T.J. Watt exits in the 3rd quarter against the Ravens with a left knee injury

BALTIMORE (AP) — Pittsburgh Steelers pass-rushing star T.J. Watt left Saturday's game at Baltimore with a left knee injury and will not return.

Watt, who already had two sacks in the game to raise his season total to an NFL-leading 19, went down in the third quarter after his leg collided with the leg of teammate Montravius Adams. Watt immediately started pounding the turf in apparent pain or frustration.