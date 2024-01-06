Pittsburgh's T.J. Watt exits in the 3rd quarter against the Ravens with a left knee injury

BALTIMORE (AP) — Pittsburgh Steelers pass-rushing star T.J. Watt left Saturday's game at Baltimore with a left knee injury and will not return.
Watt, who already had two sacks in the game to raise his season total to an NFL-leading 19, went down in the third quarter after his leg collided with the leg of teammate Montravius Adams. Watt immediately started pounding the turf in apparent pain or frustration.
He did not need to be carted off, however, and went over to the sideline tent. He then was able to walk to the tunnel.
