Plan to boost big Swiss firms' liability fails in referendum

Voters were evenly divided on the initiative titled “Responsible companies — to protect people and the environment,” according to projections by SRF public television. But with votes from most areas counted, it failed because a majority of the country's cantons, or states, came out against it.

Under Switzerland's system of direct democracy, which gives voters a direct say several times each year on a variety of issues, proposals need to win both a majority of votes cast and of cantons to pass. The referendum had originally been planned for May, but was delayed because of the coronavirus.