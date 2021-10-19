dayton-daily-news logo
Plane burns after takeoff mishap in Texas; no one badly hurt

In this frame grab from video provided by KTRK, firefighters work the scene where a plane taking passengers from Texas to the AL Championship Series game in Boston burst into flames after it ran off a runway during takeoff Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021, in Brookshire, Texas. No one was seriously hurt, authorities said. (KTRK via AP)
In this frame grab from video provided by KTRK, firefighters work the scene where a plane taking passengers from Texas to the AL Championship Series game in Boston burst into flames after it ran off a runway during takeoff Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021, in Brookshire, Texas. No one was seriously hurt, authorities said. (KTRK via AP)

Updated 20 minutes ago
Authorities say a plane taking passengers from Texas to the AL Championship Series game in Boston burst into flames after it ran off a runway during takeoff

BROOKSHIRE, Texas (AP) — A plane taking passengers from Texas to the AL Championship Series game in Boston burst into flames after it ran off a runway during takeoff Tuesday morning, but no one was seriously hurt, authorities said.

The McDonnell Douglas MD-87 was carrying 21 people when it rolled through a fence and caught fire at the Houston Executive Airport in Brookshire, the Federal Aviation Administration said.

Everyone made it off the plane safely and the only reported injury was a passenger with back pain, Waller County Judge Trey Duhon said on Facebook. Duhon, who is the highest elected official in the county, told reporters that the group was headed to see Game 4 of the ALCS between the Houston Astros and Boston Red Sox on Tuesday night.

Cheryl McCaskill, who lives in the Houston suburb of Cypress, was aboard the plane. She told the Houston Chronicle that she felt "shaky and shocked" after running from the burning jet in her Astros jersey.

“When it finally stopped, everyone went ‘get out, get out, get out.’ We jumped out on that inflatable thing and then everyone went ‘get away,’” McCaskill said.

The FAA and National Transportation Safety Board will investigate.

NTSB spokesman Keith Holloway said a team of agency investigators was expected in Texas by Tuesday night and that they would likely examine the aircraft's flight data recorder.

The aircraft is registered to a Houston-area investment firm.

The remnants of an aircraft, which caught fire soon after a failed take-off attempt at Houston Executive Airport, are seen just north of Morton Road on Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021, in Brookshire. Texas. (Godofredo A. Vásquez/Houston Chronicle via AP)
The remnants of an aircraft, which caught fire soon after a failed take-off attempt at Houston Executive Airport, are seen just north of Morton Road on Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021, in Brookshire. Texas. (Godofredo A. Vásquez/Houston Chronicle via AP)

The remnants of an aircraft, which caught fire soon after a failed take-off attempt at Houston Executive Airport, are seen just north of Morton Road on Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021, in Brookshire. Texas. (Godofredo A. Vásquez/Houston Chronicle via AP)
The remnants of an aircraft, which caught fire soon after a failed take-off attempt at Houston Executive Airport, are seen just north of Morton Road on Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021, in Brookshire. Texas. (Godofredo A. Vásquez/Houston Chronicle via AP)

Remnants of an aircraft can be seen at the site of airplane crash near the intersection of Morton Road and FM 2855, on Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021, in Brookshire, Texas. No one was seriously hurt when the airplane bound for Boston ran off a runway and burned Tuesday morning near Houston, authorities said. ( odofredo A. Vásquez/Houston Chronicle via AP)
Remnants of an aircraft can be seen at the site of airplane crash near the intersection of Morton Road and FM 2855, on Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021, in Brookshire, Texas. No one was seriously hurt when the airplane bound for Boston ran off a runway and burned Tuesday morning near Houston, authorities said. ( odofredo A. Vásquez/Houston Chronicle via AP)

