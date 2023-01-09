Virgin Orbit launches 9 satellites into space from UK

“This is the start of a new era for the U.K. in terms of launch capabilities," said Ian Annett, deputy chief executive at the U.K. Space Agency. There was strong market demand for small satellite launches, he said, and the U.K. has ambitions to be ”the hub of European launches."

Annett said it was too early to say whether more missions are planned in coming months.

In the past, satellites produced in the U.K. had to be sent to spaceports in other countries to make their journey into space.

The mission is a collaboration between the U.K. Space Agency, the Royal Air Force, Virgin Orbit and Cornwall Council.

The launch was originally planned for late last year, but it was postponed because of technical and regulatory issues.

