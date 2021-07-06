Plane with 28 on board missing in Russian Far East region

An investigation has been launched, and a search mission is underway. Two helicopters and an airplane have been deployed to inspect the missing plane's route, local officials said.

The plane was coming in for a landing when contact was lost about 10 kilometers (six miles) away from Palana's airport. The head of the local government in Palana, Olga Mokhireva, was aboard the flight, spokespeople of the Kamchatka government said.