Planned Parenthood sues to block South Carolina abortion ban

Planned Parenthood's lawsuit argues that South Carolina’s new law “is in flagrant violation of nearly five decades of settled Supreme Court precedent.” The suit says a high rate of women, especially African Americans, die during or immediately after childbirth in South Carolina. The abortion ban would fall hardest on low-income women, who wouldn't be able to travel to a nearby state where abortion is still permitted, the suit says.

Black said the focus on abortion wastes taxpayer money and ignores a host of other important issues such as health care, unequal treatment of women, and education, Black said.

“If lawmakers are really interested in making lives better, we have a long list of priorities they can focus on,” Black said.

South Carolina's bill requires doctors to perform ultrasounds to check for a heartbeat in the fetus. If one is detected, the abortion can only be performed if the pregnancy was caused by rape or incest or the mother’s life is in danger.

The measure would not punish a pregnant woman for getting an illegal abortion, but the person who performed the abortion could be charged with a felony, sentenced up to two years and fined $10,000 if found guilty.

Rep. Melissa Lackey Oremus, R-Aiken, speaks in favor of an abortion bill as it is debated on Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021 in Columbia, S.C. Democrats walked out, leaving members to speak to many empty seats.

Black members of the South Carolina House walk out as an abortion bill is debated on Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021 in Columbia, S.C. The House is expected to pass the bill that would ban nearly all abortions and send it to the governor's desk.