Plans for largest US solar field north of Vegas scrapped

"Battle Born Solar Project" developers this week withdrew their application with the federal Bureau of Land Management, which oversees the Moapa Valley hilltop where the panels were planned, KLAS-TV Las Vegas reported.

California-based Arevia Power told the television station that its solar panels would be set far enough back on Mormon Mesa to not be visible from the valley. But a group of residents organized as “Save Our Mesa” argued such a large installation would be an eyesore and could curtail the area's popular recreational activities — biking, ATVs and skydiving — and deter tourists from visiting sculptor Michael Heizer's land installation, “Double Negative.”