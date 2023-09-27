BreakingNews
September restaurant news: 8 open, 5 coming soon, 3 closed

Plans for Poland's first nuclear power plant move ahead as US and Polish officials sign an agreement

Polish and U.S. officials have signed an agreement in Warsaw for the construction of Poland’s first nuclear power plant
Nation & World
36 minutes ago
X

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Polish and U.S. officials signed an agreement Wednesday in Warsaw for the construction of Poland's first nuclear power plant, part of an effort by the Central European nation to move away from polluting fossil fuels.

Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki called the deal to build the plant at the Lubiatowo-Kopalino site in the Pomerania region near the Baltic Sea the beginning of a new chapter for Poland, and described nuclear energy as a stable and clean energy source.

Last year, Morawiecki's government announced that it had chosen the U.S. as its partner for the project, which will be based in the Pomerania province near the Baltic Sea coast.

A consortium made up of Westinghouse and Bechtel signed the agreement with the Polish state-owned company overseeing the nuclear program, Polskie Elektrownie Jądrowe (PEJ).

Poland is planning to spend $40 billion to build two nuclear power plants with three reactors each, the last one to be launched in 2043. The deal with the U.S. is for the first three reactors of the Pomerania plant, which officials saying should start producing electricity in 2033.

Poland has planned for decades to build a nuclear power plant to replace its aging coal-fired plants in a country with some of the worst air pollution in Europe.

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and its use of energy to put economic and political pressure on European nations added urgency to Poland’s search for alternative energy sources.

In Other News
1
In a landmark court case, 6 young climate activists take on 32 European...
2
Russia accuses Ukraine's Western allies of helping attack its Black Sea...
3
Las Vegas hospitality workers overwhelmingly permit union to call...
4
US soldier who crossed into North Korea 2 months ago is in American...
5
Sen. Bob Menendez arrives at court to answer to bribery case charges as...
© 2023 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top