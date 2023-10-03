Plans to accommodate transgender swimmers at a World Cup meet scrapped because of lack of entries

Plans for the first “open category” swimming races to accommodate transgender competitors at a World Cup this weekend have been scrapped because of a lack of entries

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Nation & World
1 hour ago
X

BERLIN (AP) — Plans for the first “open category” swimming races to accommodate transgender competitors at a World Cup this weekend have been scrapped because of a lack of entries.

World Aquatics said Tuesday it had received “no entries” for the open category events scheduled to take place at a World Cup starting Friday in Berlin.

Swimming's governing body, formerly known as FINA, had previously banned transgender competitors from major events like the Olympics and world championships, but said it was committed to creating an open category for all swimmers when it first adopted its "gender inclusion policy" last year during the worlds in Budapest, Hungary.

The open category was supposed to make its debut on a pilot basis with 50-meter and 100-meter races in Berlin. Those races will not now take place.

World Aquatics said its open category working group will continue its work.

“Even if there is no current demand at the elite level, the working group is planning to look at the possibility of including open category races at Masters events in the future,” World Aquatics said.

___

AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/sports

In Other News
1
India tells Canada to remove 41 of its 62 diplomats in the country, an...
2
UK Home Secretary Suella Braverman wows some Conservatives and alarms...
3
Jury hears Manuel Ellis' last words at trial of Washington officers...
4
The Supreme Court seems likely to side with the Consumer Financial...
5
Colorado high court to hear case against Christian baker who refused to...
© 2023 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top