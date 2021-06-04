Player arrested for alleged match-fixing at 2020 French Open

On that day, Sizikova and partner Madison Brengle of the United States played on Court No. 10 against Romanian players Andreea Mitu and Patricia Maria Tig. Sizikova was broken to love serving in game five of the second set, during which she double faulted twice.

Le Parisien reported Friday that tens of thousands of euros were bet with several operators in different countries on the Romanian players winning this game.

The newspaper said that Sizikova was arrested Thursday after losing in the first round of the doubles tournament at Roland Garros. The newspaper said authorities searched Sizikova’s hotel room.

It wasn't immediately known if Sizikova has an attorney to respond on her behalf.

Last year's French Open, delayed because of the coronavirus pandemic, was played in late September and early October.

