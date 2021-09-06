Plea and a trial loom in next month for Giuliani associates

Fruman and Parnas worked with Giuliani to try to convince Ukraine to open an investigation into Biden's son, Hunter, over his connection to a Ukrainian energy company. When Parnas was arrested in October 2019, Democrats in the U.S. House were seeking his testimony about his involvement with Giuliani’s Ukrainian effort.

Giuliani, a Republican, has acknowledged working extensively with the pair in connection with Ukrainian figures but said he had no knowledge of any illegal campaign contributions.

Giuliani, who was widely praised for his actions as New York City's mayor after the Sept. 11 attacks, has insisted his Ukrainian activities were conducted on behalf of Trump, not a foreign entity or person.

Trump’s efforts to press Ukraine for an investigation of the Bidens led the House to impeach Trump, though he was acquitted by the Senate.

On Thursday, U.S. District Judge J. Paul Oetken in Manhattan rejected a request by lawyers for Parnas and Kukushkin to postpone next month's trial, set to start October 12, until February.

Oetken noted that the trial was set to occur a year after it had been first scheduled and two years after the charges were brought.

“Further delay would potentially prejudice the Government in its ability to prosecute this case at trial, and it would undermine the public’s significant interest in timely resolution of these charges,” he wrote.

Parnas, a Soviet-born Florida businessman who came to the U.S. as a young child, and Kukushkin, a Ukrainian-born U.S. citizen, face trial in a scheme to make illegal campaign donations to local and federal politicians in New York, Nevada and other states to try to win support for a new recreational marijuana business.